Ontario man attacked by shovel-wielding neighbour he’s never met: police

Police say they have laid charges after a man was attacked with a shovel by a neighbour he has never met.

Police said officers were called to a home near Woodlawn Road East and Inverness Drive at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a disturbance by several 911 callers.

Investigators said a man broke a fence to get to a neighbour’s backyard. He then allegedly took a shovel from a shed and smashed a patio door to get inside the house.

“Once inside, he used the shovel to repeatedly strike the homeowner in the face and head,” police said.

Police said they arrived at the home while the assault was still occurring and that they were able to intervene.

A man in his 70s suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

The suspect — a 34-year-old man — was arrested. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault to resist arrest, break and enter and mischief.

Police said that despite living on the same street, the two men had never met or had any prior involvement with each other.