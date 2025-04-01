SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Suzuki lifts Canadiens to 3-2 OT win over Panthers

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2025 10:03 pm
2 min read
MONTREAL – Nick Suzuki scored his second of the game 29 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens came back for a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in the second game of a home-and-home on Tuesday night.

Suzuki, who scored the winner with a wraparound, also tied the game with 8.4 seconds remaining in regulation to send the Bell Centre into a frenzy.

Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal (35-30-9) and Sam Montembeault stopped 25 shots.

Lane Hutson earned three assists to pad that total to 57 this season, passing Chris Chelios for second-most by a rookie defenceman in NHL history.

Mackie Samoskevich and Niko Mikkola also scored for Florida (44-26-4), which was swept in four games against Montreal this season. The Canadiens also beat the Panthers 4-3 in Sunrise, Fla., on Sunday.

Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves. He has only one win in 11 starts since Nov. 30.

The Canadiens entered the game holding the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

The Panthers, meanwhile, moved two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for top spot in the Atlantic Division.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Started strong with a 9-5 edge in shots during an energetic first period but lost steam in the second. Suzuki’s third period heroics saved the team.

Panthers: Mikkola was showered with boos each time he touched the puck after something that transpired in Sunday’s game. As the final buzzer sounded, the six-foot-six defenceman fired a slapshot down the ice and nearly struck Montreal’s David Savard, leading to a scrum. On the injury front, Florida centre Nico Sturm exited in the first period after colliding with teammate A.J. Greer.

KEY MOMENT

Amid the jeers, Mikkola’s centring pass deflected off Jake Evans’ stick and into Montreal’s net at 10:37 of the first period. His sixth goal of the season tied the game 1-1 and stifled Montreal’s early momentum.

KEY STAT

Hutson became the 10th rookie NHL defenceman to reach 60 points in a season. He’s also only the third Canadiens blueliner in franchise history to tally 57 assists in a campaign.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Canadiens: Host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

