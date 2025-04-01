Menu

Canada

Low travel interest to the U.S. leads to WestJet suspending flights from YLW

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 8:36 pm
2 min read
Airlines cancel flights bound for the U.S amid trade war
The trade war with the U.S. is impacting the travel industry. Several flights out of the Kelowna International Airport are being cancelled as Canadians choose to vacation within their own country. Victoria Femia has more.
Canadian air travellers have started losing interest in trips south of the border, and now air carriers are pulling flights altogether.

Travel expert Claire Newell explains all four major Canadian airlines are making adjustments to flights to the U.S.

“Air Canada, WestJet, Porter and Flair have changed their schedule, at least for the summer. They’re still going to most U.S. destinations, but with less capacity,” said Newell.

The ongoing trade war between Canada and the U.S. is not only escalating tensions, it’s also putting the brakes on cross-border travel, specifically from Canada to the U.S.

“What we’re seeing is the forward bookings really change. Really, anything that is overtly American, places that are normally really popular this time of year, now we’re seeing a significant decline in interest,” said Newell.

This decline has led WestJet to suspend select flights at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

“WestJet has suspended the Seattle service for the month of April and that service will continue in May, at this time. WestJet has also ended the Las Vegas service that we have to the U.S. early,” said Phillip Elchitz, Kelowna International Airport director of Operations and Innovations.

Meanwhile, flights from YLW within Canada are on the rise.

“Domestic travel is up considerably, as well as seats. Seat capacity domestically this summer is going to be up 10 per cent compared to last year, so that’s good news. And year to date, we’ve actually seen a 15-per cent increase in travel and demand domestically,” said Elchitz.

However, Claire Newell warns that if the trade conflict escalates, travellers might see more changes to flight schedules, including the possibility of smaller aircraft or fewer flights. She says, “It may be a change in the aircraft, choosing a smaller aircraft to service the destination. It may mean less frequency.”

The political climate and the influence of U.S. President Donald Trump are also affecting travel perceptions. A recent Abacus Data poll revealed that 66 per cent of Canadians feel the current situation has made the U.S. a less attractive travel destination.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

