Winnipeg Sea Bears add NBA G Leaguer

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have added a power forward from the NBA G League to bolster their frontcourt.

The Sea Bears signed forward Jaylin Williams for the 2025 season on Tuesday.

The club is hoping for some instant chemistry as the 24-year-old is a teammate of recent Sea Bears signing Tevian Jones with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League. Williams has also played in the NBA Summer League with the Denver Nuggets and had a standout career at Auburn University before turning pro last year.

“I’m excited to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears for the 2025 season,” Williams said in a media release. “I’m ready to take my game to the next level with this talented team. I’m looking forward to bringing my adaptability and energy to the frontcourt.

“I’m especially excited to team up with Tevian again. We’ve built solid chemistry, and I’m confident that will help us on the court in Winnipeg. I’m ready to bring my best to the Sea Bears, fight for a championship and give the fans something special.”

With 114 victories at Auburn, Williams is the winningest player in Tigers program history. He also ranks first all-time in games played for Auburn with 141 appearances.

Williams averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 35 games with the Gold as their season just ended last weekend.

“We are very excited about the addition of Jaylin Williams who brings talent and athleticism to our frontcourt,” said Sea Bears general manager and head coach Mike Taylor.

“Jaylin has played well in Grand Rapids and at Auburn and we believe his skill set and versatility at the power forward and center positions will translate extremely well to Winnipeg and the CEBL.

“I also love the fact both Tevian and Jaylin have continuity from their teamwork with the Gold this G League season. That familiarity can help us as we build our team in Winnipeg.”

The six-foot-eight inch, 245-pound forward is Winnipeg’s sixth player under contract, with the start of the season now just six weeks away.