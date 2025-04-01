Menu

Crime

31-year-old woman found guilty in impaired driving causing death of Canadian Forces veteran

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 7:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jury finds driver guilty of impaired driving in crash that killed Samantha Wylie'
Jury finds driver guilty of impaired driving in crash that killed Samantha Wylie
WATCH: A jury has found Dierdre Snow guilty of impaired driving in an Alberta car crash that killed 53-year-old Samantha Wylie. Elissa Carpenter reports.
A Mînî Thnî (formerly Morley) First Nation woman has been found guilty of impaired driving causing death in the killing of a motorcyclist along Highway 1A near Morley Road in Cochane in August 2022.

The trial for 31-year-old Dierdre Snow was held in front of a jury this week in Court of Kings Bench in Calgary.

Snow originally faced five charges related to impaired driving causing death and bodily harm and public mischief, but four of the charges were thrown out and the jury was only asked to deliberate on one charge of impaired driving causing death.

53-year-old Canadian Forces veteran Samantha Wylie of Fort Saskatchewan was killed in the crash.

While Snow had admitted to being impaired, she insisted she wasn’t driving and had maintained her innocence, despite an apparent confession to the RCMP, recorded eight months after the crash and entered into evidence during the trial.

Samantha Wylie, 53, from Fort Saskatchewan was killed in a collision in 2022. View image in full screen
Samantha Wylie, 53, from Fort Saskatchewan was killed in a collision in 2022. Supplied to Global News

The video of the confession was recorded on April 6, 2023 after DNA evidence linked Snow to the driver’s seat.

That’s when charges against another person — Snow’s cousin, 35-year-old Kendra Bigstony, also from Mînî Thnî First Nation — were withdrawn.

Click to play video: 'RCMP interrogation video shows emotional confession in deadly 2022 collision'
RCMP interrogation video shows emotional confession in deadly 2022 collision

Members of Wylie’s family, who were in court when the jury delivered its verdict described it as “a weight off their shoulders.”

Choking back tears, her daughter, Haley Perrault, said “it’s been a really long time coming, but I’m so grateful for their time and effort and the vedict they came back with.

“I feel like a sigh of relief has finally left my body after what feels like an eternity and I can finally breathe,” said Perrault.  “And we can move on.”

Snow has been released on bail until she is sentenced, which defence lawyer Dale Fedorchuk said may not happen for several months.

