National

Sports

Eichel, Tavares, Binnington NHL’s 3 stars of March

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2025 2:48 pm
1 min read
NEW YORK – Vegas Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel, Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington have been named the NHL’s three stars of the month.

The league also announced Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson as March’s top rookie.

Eichel led the league with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 14 games as the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights posted a 10-2-2 month.

Tavares posted a league-high 13 goals in 15 games and added seven assists for the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs, who went 8-5-2 in March.

Binnington won eight of his nine starts, and the Blues went a league-beast 12-2-1 in March and moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.

Hutson led all rookies in scoring last month with a goal and 14 assists in 14 games as the Canadiens moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

