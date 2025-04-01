Menu

Distracted driving numbers soar to five-year high in Manitoba, insurer says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops cracking down on dangerous ‘stunt’ driving'
Winnipeg cops cracking down on dangerous ‘stunt’ driving
RELATED: Winnipeg police say they’ve been cracking down on dangerous driving. More on their investigation that resulted in dozens of arrests – Oct 23, 2024
Distracted driving has become a dangerous problem on Manitoba roads, according to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI).

To coincide with Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Crown corporation announced Tuesday that the number of drivers who have had their licences suspended for distracted driving hit a five-year high in 2024.

According to MPI’s numbers, 2,817 drivers received three-day suspensions last year and 150 drivers were suspended for seven days.

Distracted driving was also responsible, the public insurer said, for 675 crashes throughout the province — with the bulk of those crashes happening in Winnipeg.

“Distracted driving is the number one cause of fatalities on Manitoba roadways, said MPI’s Maria Campos in a statement Tuesday.

“Distraction can come in many forms, but when you are driving, that’s the only thing you should be doing.

“Make safety your only priority when you’re behind the wheel and focus on the road.”

Campos said the real danger from being distracted comes from reduced reaction time in situations where a few extra seconds could prevent a crash.

If you’re busted for distracted driving, you can get dinged with fines up to $672, as well as dropping down five levels on your driver safety rating, increasing your insurance premiums. Depending on the circumstances, a distracted driver could be charged with other offences, such as running a red light.

Click to play video: 'Four years since distracted driving legislation, are Manitobans getting the message?'
Four years since distracted driving legislation, are Manitobans getting the message?
