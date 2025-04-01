Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta Health Services reverses course, says childhood cancer patients won’t be deprived of food

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 4:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Popsicles, food and beverages no longer on offer in many Alberta hospital wards'
Popsicles, food and beverages no longer on offer in many Alberta hospital wards
Alberta Health Services is facing backlash over changes to how food, snacks and beverages are distributed in hospitals. While AHS says the reduced offerings prioritize patient care, families are concerned about losing essential comforts. Sarah Offin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Outrage from parents that Alberta Health Services (AHS) would no longer be offering popsicles, ginger ale or juice boxes to paediatric cancer patients appears to have resulted in the health agency backing away from some planned changes to its food and drink policies.

A copy of the memo detailing the changes, issued by AHS on March 17 and obtained by Global News, stated that “patient food services will no longer supply food to non-inpatient areas, such as diagnostic imaging, endoscopy, IV clinics, etc.” Instead, it adds, “clinics are encouraged to remind patients to bring snacks, meals or money for food purchases.”

The changes were supposed to take effect on April 1.

A copy of the AHS memo, obtained by Global News, outlining changes to it's food distribution policies for emergency departments, urgent care centres and other outpatient services. View image in full screen
A copy of the AHS memo, obtained by Global News, outlining changes to its food distribution policies for emergency departments, urgent care centres and other outpatient services. Obtained by Global News

Parents complained to Global News that AHS was taking away food items that are critical to help patients, such as childhood cancer patients, deal with the trauma of chemotherapy and other forms of treatment.

Story continues below advertisement
Moppet Beatch, whose 11-year-old son Easton is undergoing outpatient cancer treatment said a proposed AHS policy to no longer offer popsicles, soda pop or other treats to help the children deal with their trauma made no sense.
Moppet Beatch, whose 11-year-old son Easton is undergoing outpatient cancer treatment, said a proposed AHS policy to no longer offer popsicles, soda pop or other treats to help the children deal with their trauma made no sense. Courtesy: Amanda Moppet-Beatch.

However, in a statement issued Tuesday morning from Andre Tremblay, the interim CEO of AHS, the health agency insists the policy changes were “misinterpreted.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The statement said the changes were “not meant to deprive patients of food — what was meant to change is how food is stored and delivered to patients in an effort to reduce waste that is occurring in our hospitals.”

A statement from the interim CEO of AHS, issued April 1, 2025, says the health agency "will not move forwards" with controversial changes to it's food and drink policies. View image in full screen
A statement from the interim CEO of AHS issued on April 1 says the health agency “will not move forwards” with controversial changes to its food and drink policies. Global News

Tremblay said he has reviewed the policy and has decided that AHS will not move forward with the changes.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices