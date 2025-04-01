Alberta Health Services reverses course, says childhood cancer patients won’t be deprived of food

Send this page to someone via email

Outrage from parents that Alberta Health Services (AHS) would no longer be offering popsicles, ginger ale or juice boxes to paediatric cancer patients appears to have resulted in the health agency backing away from some planned changes to its food and drink policies.

A copy of the memo detailing the changes, issued by AHS on March 17 and obtained by Global News, stated that “patient food services will no longer supply food to non-inpatient areas, such as diagnostic imaging, endoscopy, IV clinics, etc.” Instead, it adds, “clinics are encouraged to remind patients to bring snacks, meals or money for food purchases.”

The changes were supposed to take effect on April 1.

View image in full screen A copy of the AHS memo, obtained by Global News, outlining changes to its food distribution policies for emergency departments, urgent care centres and other outpatient services. Obtained by Global News

Parents complained to Global News that AHS was taking away food items that are critical to help patients, such as childhood cancer patients, deal with the trauma of chemotherapy and other forms of treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Moppet Beatch, whose 11-year-old son Easton is undergoing outpatient cancer treatment, said a proposed AHS policy to no longer offer popsicles, soda pop or other treats to help the children deal with their trauma made no sense. Courtesy: Amanda Moppet-Beatch.

However, in a statement issued Tuesday morning from Andre Tremblay, the interim CEO of AHS, the health agency insists the policy changes were “misinterpreted.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The statement said the changes were “not meant to deprive patients of food — what was meant to change is how food is stored and delivered to patients in an effort to reduce waste that is occurring in our hospitals.”

View image in full screen A statement from the interim CEO of AHS issued on April 1 says the health agency “will not move forwards” with controversial changes to its food and drink policies. Global News

Tremblay said he has reviewed the policy and has decided that AHS will not move forward with the changes.