Alberta Health Services claims fired CEO kept confidential emails, seeking injunction

Alberta’s health authority is claiming its fired former executive breached her employment agreement by keeping confidential emails related to allegations of political interference in multimillion-dollar contracts with private companies.

A new court filing from Alberta Health Services says the agency is looking to amend its statement of defence in light of the emails, which the agency says it only became aware of last week.

Alberta Health Services is also seeking a court injunction to stop its former chief executive Athana Mentzelopoulos from using the confidential emails as evidence in court.

Mentzelopoulos is suing the Alberta government and AHS, alleging she was illegally fired in January to stop her from investigating sweetheart deals and high-level political interference in health procurement contracts.

She was fired one year into a four-year contract and is seeking $1.7 million in lost wages and damages.

AHS and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange have claimed Mentzelopoulos was fired for poor job performance, not for her investigation into alleged irregular contracts.

— More to come…