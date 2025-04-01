Latest Halifax shooting leaves one man dead in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in Dartmouth on Monday night.

Police said they were called to Ancona Place at around 9 p.m. for reports of the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.

No other details were released and police said it is still early in the investigation.

Police Investigate Homicide At approximately 9:00 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots on Ancona Place in Dartmouth. Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had been shot; he was pronounced deceased at the scene. This matter is in the early stages of the… pic.twitter.com/VaL8SI5ifG — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) April 1, 2025

The shooting is the latest incident of gunfire in the city.

On March 27, a morning shooting near the Armdale Rotary in Halifax left a man with serious injuries.

Also on March 24, three people were injured after a late-night shooting on Ruben Court in Dartmouth.