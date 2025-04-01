Menu

Crime

Latest Halifax shooting leaves one man dead in Dartmouth

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 6:32 am
1 min read
Halifax Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in Dartmouth on Monday night.

Police said they were called to Ancona Place at around 9 p.m. for reports of the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.

No other details were released and police said it is still early in the investigation.

The shooting is the latest incident of gunfire in the city.

On March 27, a morning shooting near the Armdale Rotary in Halifax left a man with serious injuries.

Also on March 24, three people were injured after a late-night shooting on Ruben Court in Dartmouth.

