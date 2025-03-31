Nanaimo man wanted for suspected voyeurism at aquatic centre

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo, B.C., RCMP want the public’s help to find a man who is wanted in connection with an incident of voyeurism.

RCMP said they were notified on March 3 by staff at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre located at 741 Third Ave. that a camera had been found installed in the door of a changing room.

Two adult men were seen on the video, police added, but one of them has been identified. The other has not.

There are no images of children in the video, police confirmed.

Police reviewed the video and are certain that the images were captured on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

“Investigators are asking the public for their assistance in identifying the second adult man as they believe he has information that may further this investigation,” R/Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement.

The person shown is a man in his mid-20s with short, dark black hair, police said.

If anyone has information on this investigation or of the identity of the unknown person, contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.