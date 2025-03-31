Owner of sinking McBarge still yet to be found, Transport Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of the sinking McBarge, a former floating McDonald’s for Expo ’86, has not yet been found.

In a statement to Global News, Transport Canada said it is trying to track down the owner of the vessel, which is sinking into the Fraser River in Maple Ridge.

The organization said while it is trying to track down the owner, a gradual enforcement approach is applied, which will take longer if the vessel does not pose any significant risks.

The Canadian Coast Guard said the McBarge does not appear to be an environmental or safety hazard, meaning it might be some time before it is recovered.

Transport Canada said it is currently assessing and monitoring seven vessels in the Fraser River to ensure they are in compliance with the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act.