Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Owner of sinking McBarge still yet to be found, Transport Canada says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 31, 2025 7:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No timeline on cleaup of sinking “McBarge”'
No timeline on cleaup of sinking “McBarge”
There is currently no timeline on when the ship known as the McBarge will be removed from the Fraser River. The ship, which operated as a floating McDonald's during Expo '86, that is currently sinking and Canada is trying to track down the owner.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The owner of the sinking McBarge, a former floating McDonald’s for Expo ’86, has not yet been found.

In a statement to Global News, Transport Canada said it is trying to track down the owner of the vessel, which is sinking into the Fraser River in Maple Ridge.

Click to play video: 'McBarge sinking in Fraser River highlights problem of derelict boats'
McBarge sinking in Fraser River highlights problem of derelict boats
Trending Now

The organization said while it is trying to track down the owner, a gradual enforcement approach is applied, which will take longer if the vessel does not pose any significant risks.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Coast Guard said the McBarge does not appear to be an environmental or safety hazard, meaning it might be some time before it is recovered.

Transport Canada said it is currently assessing and monitoring seven vessels in the Fraser River to ensure they are in compliance with the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices