Politics

Shortfalls identified in child and youth mental health system: Ontario auditor

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2025 6:20 pm
1 min read
Ontario’s auditor general says the Ministry of Health could more effectively plan and oversee child and youth mental health services in the province.

Auditor general Shelley Spence released two reports today, pointing out flaws in that system as well as in the safety of non-municipal drinking water systems, though 98 per cent of samples in the past 10 years have met standards.

Spence found that in 2023-24, the wait for intensive youth mental health treatment was 105 days, up from 94 days in the previous year, and the ministry has not done a comprehensive analysis of whether more spaces would be beneficial.

And among the community child and youth mental health agencies that responded to a survey by the auditor’s office, about 70 per cent said available services are not sufficient to meet the needs of children and youth with concurrent mental health and addictions disorders.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones says she has directed the ministry to use “whatever means necessary” to improve access to services as quickly as possible.

The auditor made 22 recommendations, including establishing common wait-time indicators and defining minimum expectations for core services, and the ministry has accepted all of them.

On drinking water, the auditor found that the government does not have effective systems in place to oversee all non-municipal drinking water systems, including ensuring compliance, and the government has accepted all 17 of the auditor’s recommendations for improvements.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

