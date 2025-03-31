Oilers sign NCAA defenceman Damien Carfagna to entry-level contract

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Damien Carfagna to a two-year entry level contract beginning next season, the NHL team announced Monday.

The 22-year-old from Wood-Ridge, N.J., had nine goals, 25 assists and 16 penalty minutes in 72 games over two NCAA campaigns at Ohio State University.

Carfagna led Buckeyes blueliners with seven goals in 38 games this past season, while his 21 assists and 28 points ranked second.

The left-shot defender began his collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire in 2022-23, where he had six goals and 10 assists in 35 games as a freshman.