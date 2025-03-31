Alberta municipalities prepare for April 1 shift in recycling responsibility

Send this page to someone via email

The first phase of a plan to reduce waste and save Alberta taxpayers money by reassigning some recycling responsibilities is set to take effect on Tuesday, and Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally says the changes were the result of data that suggested action was needed.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Nally said at a news conference held in Edmonton on Monday to talk about the province’s new extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs.

“Albertans are sending more waste to the landfill each year than your average Canadian. We need that to change.”

In 2021, Alberta’s provincial government first announced plans to have the financial burden of recycling single-use products move away from municipalities and onto companies that produce packaging.

The government says the EPR initiative aims to encourage companies to come up with waste-reduction strategies and to create products that are more recyclable or reusable.

The Alberta Recycling Management Authority as well as Circular Materials, a non-profit organization that helps produces follow producer responsibility rules, will manage the new system in Edmonton as well as in other Alberta municipalities.

Allen Langdon, the CEO of Circular Materials, explained how that will work.

“Producers have to pay fees based on the amount of packaging they supply in the marketplace,” he said. “And they’ll pay different fees for things like plastic versus cardboard — it’s all based on the weight of material. So if they put in 2,000 kg of material, they are going to pay a per-kilogram rate for that, and then that money is given to Circular Materials and we use that money to fund the recycling across the province.

“This is something that’s been happening across the country for almost 10 years now, so it’s great to see it launched in Alberta.”

The changes will take effect in most municipalities, including Alberta’s biggest cities, on Tuesday while some will see the transition happen in July and others next year.

A City of Edmonton official said people living in Alberta’s capital will see their monthly waste utility rate decrease by about $4 a month.

Chris Fowler, the City of Edmonton’s acting branch manager for waste services, said he does not expect Edmontonians to see any major changes in their day-to-day dealings with recycling.

“What does this mean for Edmontonians? For the residents who are setting out blue bags or taking recycling down from their apartments to a communal bin, from a service perspective, I am pleased to say not much,” he said.

“Through our close work with our partners here today, we’re very confident our residents will continue to see the same high-quality service they have become accustomed to.”

The provincial government says Alberta sends about 1,034 kg per person of waste to landfills each year, which is more than any other province in the country. It notes the national average is about 710 kg per year.

In a news release, the provincial government said, “Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge have all recently publicly indicated that recycling fees can likely be lowered thanks to the new system.”

The primary kinds of waste that the EPR programs will address are single-use products, packaging, printed paper and hazardous or special products like batteries or flammable materials.

“This new system will keep more waste out of landfills while saving communities and taxpayers money,” Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz said. “And we’re doing it without creating more work or costs for Albertans or making them change their recycling habits.”

Fowler said “communities have long been seeking the introduction of EPR in Alberta.”

“It’s a great step in making a difference in the environment,” he added.

–with files from Erik Bay, Global News