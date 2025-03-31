Ground broken on Saskatoon not-for-profit’s latest affordable housing unit

Send this page to someone via email

A local not-for-profit organization, Jubilee Residences, broke ground Monday on its latest affordable housing unit in Saskatoon.

Jubilee is partnering with 3Twenty Modular, the City of Saskatoon and other stakeholders on this housing project.

Jubilee Terrace is a 36-unit project, with 20 affordable units and 16 market housing units for seniors including Indigenous people, individuals with disabilities and those with a low-income.

Jubilee Terrace will offer two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio/bachelor accommodations.

The apartment will also have a secure bike space, paved parking and crime-prevention provisions.

The project is projected to cost $11.4 million with funding from the Saskatoon Innovation Housing Incentive Program.

John Knoch, CEO of Jubilee Residences, Inc. says they are hoping to make a difference as the city deals with a housing crisis.

“We know there are a lot of seniors really struggling with rent, and the affordable housing component really helps to address that,” said Knoch.

The project expected to be complete in February 2026.

Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block says the best way forward in this housing and homeless crisis is through housing.

“The more housing we can get as quickly as possible, the better it will be not only for the people who are unhoused or are otherwise living in unstable housing, it’s actually better for everyone else. When people are safely housed, we can all have a better quality of life,” said Block.