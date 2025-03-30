Menu

Hundreds of thousands still without power as ice storm moves east

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2025 10:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls reporting power outages, insurance claims expected amid Ontario ice storm'
Calls reporting power outages, insurance claims expected amid Ontario ice storm
WATCH: Calls reporting power outages, insurance claims expected amid Ontario ice storms.
More than 200,000 Ontarians are without power as this weekend’s ice storm moves east, threatening parts of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Hydro One, Ontario’s provincial utility, says it’s already restored power to more than 100,000 customers over the weekend, but nearly 225,000 are still in the dark.

Hydro One says in most cases, the accumulation of ice on tree branches caused them to snap, bringing down power lines with them.

Most of the outages are in cottage country, but tens of thousands of customers between the eastern edge of the Greater Toronto Area and Kingston, Ont., also lost power overnight.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for northeastern and southern Ontario, starting north of Timmins, extending as far south as Brantford.

The weather alerts say the areas hardest hit yesterday could see localized flooding today as the temperatures rise. That includes the Barrie region, where tens of thousands are still without power.

The warnings extend through Quebec, where freezing rain is expected to continue into the evening.

New Brunswick is also under freezing rain warnings, and Environment Canada warns snow today could turn to freezing rain overnight before a warm front move in late Monday morning.

The warning extends to Prince County, P.E.I., where Environment Canada says the freezing rain could last for four hours and see five millimeters of ice build-up.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

