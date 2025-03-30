Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Pickleball’s popularity serves up spike in injuries, sparking safety talks

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted March 30, 2025 12:06 pm
1 min read
High angle view of pickleball paddle and ball on red pickle ball court View image in full screen
A pickleball court with a racket and ball. (Getty/File)
The popularity of pickleball continues to grow, according to Pickleball Canada.

One million Canadians took up the low-impact racket sport in 2022, according to the organization. By 2025, that number reached an estimated 1.54 million.

“We’re seeing more people playing, more walks of life playing,” said Chelsey Hobson, a physiotherapist with Leading Edge Physio. “Young people, elderly people, so we’re seeing an increase in injuries, just due to the increase in population that are enjoying the game.”

Injuries can range from elbow, knee, wrist, or shoulder pain to more severe injuries like a head injury, ACL tear, Achilles rupture or severe calf strains.

Recovery from severe cases can take weeks and sometimes requires crutches or surgery.

An Edmonton physiotherapist office and a walk in clinic said new pickleball-related injuries have been coming in at least once a week for the past few months. They say that doesn’t include existing patients with new injuries.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

