Pickleball’s popularity serves up spike in injuries, sparking safety talks

Send this page to someone via email

The popularity of pickleball continues to grow, according to Pickleball Canada.

One million Canadians took up the low-impact racket sport in 2022, according to the organization. By 2025, that number reached an estimated 1.54 million.

“We’re seeing more people playing, more walks of life playing,” said Chelsey Hobson, a physiotherapist with Leading Edge Physio. “Young people, elderly people, so we’re seeing an increase in injuries, just due to the increase in population that are enjoying the game.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Injuries can range from elbow, knee, wrist, or shoulder pain to more severe injuries like a head injury, ACL tear, Achilles rupture or severe calf strains.

Recovery from severe cases can take weeks and sometimes requires crutches or surgery.

An Edmonton physiotherapist office and a walk in clinic said new pickleball-related injuries have been coming in at least once a week for the past few months. They say that doesn’t include existing patients with new injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

For more on this story, watch the video above.