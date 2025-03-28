Dangerous avalanche conditions forecast to continue through the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

If the new snow in the mountains has you thinking of strapping on your skis and heading into the backcountry this weekend, Avalanche Canada has some advice — “err on the side of caution” — when choosing where to travel.

Avalanche Canada’s latest forecast posted online at avalanche.ca reports dangerous avalanche conditions exist in large areas of the Rocky Mountains and warns the unstable conditions have the potential to trigger “large, dangerous avalanches.”

“If you are planning to travel in the backcountry, choose conservative terrain,” Avalanche Canada forecaster, Lisa Larson, told Global News.

Avalanche Canada blames the “crappy snowpack” on a recent mix of warm temperatures, high elevation freezing levels, rain and new snow.

“We have quite a bit of uncertainty because of the fluctuating temperatures — with warm temperatures right into the alpine,” said Larson.

View image in full screen Avalanche experts are warning backcountry enthusiasts to avoid wide areas of the southern Rocky Mountains because of the possibility of large, dangerous avalanches. Courtesy: avalanche.ca

With more rain and snow in the forecast for the weekend, Larson forecasts the unstable conditions to continue until “we get temperatures that drop freezing levels to the valley bottom and a well-developed melt-freeze crust.”

In the meantime, Larson advises that the most important factor when choosing your travel route is the slope angle — and that means you aren’t necessarily safe if you’re travelling in the trees.

“There is a misconception that trees are safe,” said Larson. “This week we have been seeing very large avalanches running to the valley bottom where people would typically feel safe. If you can ride between the trees it’s still avalanche terrain.”

View image in full screen Aerial view of a large avalanche near Radium, B.C. on February 23, that killed a man while he was snowmobiling with two friends. Courtesy: Avalanche Canada

Seven people have been killed in avalanches in Alberta and B.C. so far this year.

The most recent deadly avalanche happened on Monday, near Kaslo, B.C. when a group of four heli-skiers were swept away in a slide.

Three of them were killed and the fourth was critically injured.