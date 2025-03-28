Menu

Weather

Dangerous avalanche conditions forecast to continue through the weekend

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 5:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fatal avalanche highlights high risk conditions in Rockies'
Fatal avalanche highlights high risk conditions in Rockies
Watch from March 25: Avalanche Canada warns the avalanche risk is high across the Rockies. Reporter Elissa Carpenter explains why the danger is elevated.
If the new snow in the mountains has you thinking of strapping on your skis and heading into the backcountry this weekend, Avalanche Canada has some advice — “err on the side of caution” — when choosing where to travel.

Avalanche Canada’s latest forecast posted online at avalanche.ca reports dangerous avalanche conditions exist in large areas of the Rocky Mountains and warns the unstable conditions have the potential to trigger “large, dangerous avalanches.”

“If you are planning to travel in the backcountry, choose conservative terrain,” Avalanche Canada forecaster, Lisa Larson, told Global News.

Avalanche Canada blames the “crappy snowpack” on a recent mix of warm temperatures, high elevation freezing levels, rain and new snow.

“We have quite a bit of uncertainty because of the fluctuating temperatures — with warm temperatures right into the alpine,” said Larson.

Avalanche Canada says dangerous avalanche conditions persist in a large area of southern Alberta and British Columbia. View image in full screen
Avalanche experts are warning backcountry enthusiasts to avoid wide areas of the southern Rocky Mountains because of the possibility of large, dangerous avalanches. Courtesy: avalanche.ca

With more rain and snow in the forecast for the weekend, Larson forecasts the unstable conditions to continue until “we get temperatures that drop freezing levels to the valley bottom and a well-developed melt-freeze crust.”

In the meantime, Larson advises that the most important factor when choosing your travel route is the slope angle — and that means you aren’t necessarily safe if you’re travelling in the trees.

“There is a misconception that trees are safe,” said Larson.  “This week we have been seeing very large avalanches running to the valley bottom where people would typically feel safe.  If you can ride between the trees it’s still avalanche terrain.”

Aerial view of a large avalanche near Radium, B.C. on February 23, that killed a man who was snowmobiling with two friends. View image in full screen
Aerial view of a large avalanche near Radium, B.C. on February 23, that killed a man while he  was snowmobiling with two friends. Courtesy: Avalanche Canada

Seven people have been killed in avalanches in Alberta and B.C. so far this year.

The most recent deadly avalanche happened on Monday, near Kaslo, B.C. when a group of four heli-skiers were swept away in a slide.

Three of them were killed and the fourth was critically injured.

Click to play video: 'West Kootenay avalanche kills 3 heli-skiers'
West Kootenay avalanche kills 3 heli-skiers
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

