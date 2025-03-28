Premier Moe heads to Europe for trade show, London Stock Exchange address

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is travelling to Europe to promote the province’s agricultural, energy and manufacturing industries.
Moe is to attend a trade show in Hanover, Germany, where he is set to connect with investors in the technology and advanced manufacturing sector.
He says it’s more important now than ever to diversify the province’s trading markets, as Canada faces tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Moe is also scheduled to make a stop in the United Kingdom for a keynote address at the London Stock Exchange before returning to Saskatchewan next week.
Saskatchewan’s main exports to Germany and the U.K. include uranium and agricultural goods.
Moe recently criticized federal Liberal Leader Mark Carney for travelling to Europe, saying Ottawa should instead focus on getting China to eliminate tariffs on canola oil and meal.
