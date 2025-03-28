Osoyoos Duty Free Shop struggles amid looming tariffs

During a time when we are being encouraged to buy local, a Canadian business has to rely on Americans to keep their business afloat.

The ongoing trade war with the U.S. has slowed what was once a steady stream of customers to the Osoyoos Duty-Free Shop from both sides of the border.

“I can’t sell to other markets. I have to have people coming into my store, purchasing and driving to the United States,” said Cameron Bissonnette, Osoyoos Duty Free Shop owner.

Bissonnette has taken on a new career adventure in real estate finance to make ends meet.

“I haven’t paid myself out of this business since about June of last year and that’s been challenging as well,” said Bissonnette.

“We don’t have as many goods on our shelf right now; we have cut back on our ordering.”

Bissonnette is the second generation of the Osoyoos Duty Free Shop and is now calling on the federal government for support.

“It’s our understanding that there is also a fund that will be created for the hardest-hit businesses from these tariffs. We don’t need a lot of money but a lot of us are paying off these CEBA loans and some of the debt we incurred from COVID,” said Bissonette.

His request is being backed by Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff who is also a member of the Border Mayors Alliance that is working together to protect the well-being of communities along the border.

“He and his family have owned that business for a long time, they are great volunteers in this town, they pay taxes in this town, therefore you don’t want to see any business that has done well over the years suffer,” said McKortoff.

There is a glimmer of hope for Bissonnette, as Osoyoos prepares for a rise of tourists flowing into town this summer as both Americans take advantage of the dollar and Canadians keeping theirs in the country.