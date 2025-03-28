SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada weighs response to Trump’s auto tariffs as Carney meets premiers

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2025 7:49 am
1 min read
Carney stresses need to ‘drastically reduce’ Canada’s reliance on U.S.
For the second day in a row, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has been pulled away from campaigning to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. 

Carney, in his role as prime minister, will meet virtually with Canada’s premiers Friday to discuss the country’s response to Trump’s latest duties.

The president signed an executive order earlier this week to implement 25 per cent levies on all automobile and auto part imports — his latest move to upend global trade through a massive tariff agenda that pushed some automakers’ stock prices down on Thursday.

Carney told reporters on Parliament Hill on Thursday that he was organizing the meeting and said the discussion — among others with business leaders, unions and Indigenous leaders — would help Canada have a single co-ordinated response to Trump.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to make an announcement in Toronto Friday and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to hold a press conference in Nanaimo, B.C.

Recent polls suggest the top question Canadian voters are asking themselves in this election campaign is which leader is best able to fight for Canada’s interests in the face of the Trump administration’s constant economic threats.

Carney vows Canada will counter U.S. auto tariffs
© 2025 The Canadian Press

