Politics

B.C. tariff bill faces some backlash as province set to provide update

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. tariff bill backlash'
B.C. tariff bill backlash
There's criticism over B.C. Premier David Eby's proposed Bill 7, which would give his government sweeping decision-making powers to respond to the U.S. tariffs. Troy Charles speaks with a former NDP premier who is calling the legislation an extreme overreach.
B.C. Premier David Eby and Attorney General Niki Sharma will hold a press conference on Friday morning to provide an update on Bill 7.

If passed, Bill 7 would allow the province to drop interprovincial trade barriers and put tolls on American trucks heading to Alaska.

It also includes a provision allowing the province to skip the legislature to “temporarily modify the application or effect of laws or regulations.”

Click to play video: 'Tariffs dominate the federal election campaign'
Tariffs dominate the federal election campaign

A former NDP premier told Global News that he thinks the bill is an unnecessary power grab.

Ujjal Dosanjh said he supports dropping trade barriers between provinces but thinks the bill otherwise goes too far.

“It’s an extreme overreach to wrestle powers essentially from the legislature to change any laws,” he said.

“There’s no, you know, war right now. It’s serious, don’t misunderstand me. But there is no war, so I thought it was a grab of power that didn’t need to be done.”

Eby has previously said the emergency powers would only be used to respond to emergency threats from foreign governments.

Eby and Sharma are set to hold an update on Bill 7 at 10:45 a.m. That will be livestreamed above.

