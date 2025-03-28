Menu

Canada

Toronto hydro worker fatally injured while working on electrical vault: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
Toronto hydro worker killed View image in full screen
A Toronto Hydro worker died Friday morning after he was injured inside an electrical vault along the city's harbourfront, officials said. Doug Gamey/Global News
Toronto Hydro worker died Friday morning after he was injured inside an electrical vault along the city’s harbourfront, officials said.

A spokesperson for the utility called it a “tragic workplace accident.”

“We’re deeply saddened to share that this incident resulted in a loss of life,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Lauren Harris said in a written statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are focused on supporting the worker’s family and our employees through this difficult time.”

Fire officials say they responded to the call at 1:54 a.m. along Queens Quay near Rees Street where they found an injured worker inside a hydro vault.

Toronto fire says they had to isolate power to the vault before pulling the worker out.

Police say he was sent to hospital and later died. They say he was in his 30s.

Toronto Hydro’s outage map says 792 customers are without power in the area. Harris said the utility was working to restore power “as soon as possible”.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

