Crime

Charges dropped for three more people accused in Indigo bookstore defacement: lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 7:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More charges withdrawn after Toronto Indigo bookstore defaced with pro-Palestine posters'
More charges withdrawn after Toronto Indigo bookstore defaced with pro-Palestine posters
RELATED: More charges withdrawn after Toronto Indigo bookstore defaced with pro-Palestine posters
A Toronto lawyer says charges have been withdrawn against three more people accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in a 2023 protest.

Arash Ghiassi, who represents two people in the group of accused, says that means seven out of 11 people have seen their charges dropped in the case.

Ghiassi says two members of the group pleaded guilty on Thursday and will be seeking absolute discharges from the court, which were granted to two others who previously entered guilty pleas.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Toronto police laid charges of mischief, conspiracy and criminal harassment after the store was postered and splashed with red paint in what they described at the time as “suspected hate-motivated offences.”

Indigo founder and chief executive Heather Reisman, who is Jewish, has been a target of protests over a foundation she started with her husband that offers scholarships to people with no family ties in Israel who served in that country’s military.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center and other organizations have denounced the Indigo protests as antisemitic, an allegation denied by protesters and their supporters.

Activists have accused the police and others of mischaracterizing the November 2023 protest as “hate-motivated” in an effort to silence pro-Palestinian groups, and alleged that officers carried out unjustified raids on the accused as they made the arrests.

Toronto police have previously said their officers carried out “judicially authorized” search warrants as part of the investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

