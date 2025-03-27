SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Poilievre vows TFSA top-up to support Canadian investment if elected

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 5:34 pm
2 min read
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters at a rally in Quebec City, Wednesday, March 26, 2025 . View image in full screen
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters at a rally in Quebec City, Wednesday, March 26, 2025 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to boost the amount that can be put into tax-free savings accounts, if the funds are used to support domestic growth.

The government currently allows Canadians to contribute $7,000 each year into their TFSA, which can be used to invest in things like mutual funds.

Poilievre says he would enact a TFSA top-up that would allow people to contribute an additional $5,000 each year for “investments in Canadian companies.”

Click to play video: 'Poilievre promises financial security for seniors, keeping retirement age at 65'
Poilievre promises financial security for seniors, keeping retirement age at 65

He says “the tax system already defines these types of Canadian investments” but his government would also craft a definition for banks to identify companies supporting Canadian jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

Poilievre says this would drive jobs and more tax revenue to deal with trade disruptions stemming from the U.S.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Poilievre’s proposal comes as cost of living remains the top concern for Canadian voters in the election, according to Ipsos polling done exclusively for Global News, with the Liberal and NDP leaders also making their own announcements in the first days of the campaign.

Trending Now

Liberal Leader Mark Carney announced this week they would cut the middle class tax rate by lowering the tax paid on the lowest federal income bracket by one per cent, saying a dual income family would benefit by up to $825 a year. He also said the party would waive the one-week waiting period for employment insurance for those who lose their jobs to U.S. tariffs.

Poilievre has also proposed cutting income tax, vowing to slash it by 15 per cent on the lowest income tax bracket to 12.75 per cent.

The NDP also plans to focus on Employment Insurance and taxes, with Leader Jagmeet Singh promising to adjust the system and increase the basic personal amount – the share of income free from tax – for those earning under $177,882 a year and lower it for anyone earning more.

with files from The Canadian Press and Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices