Fans boo U.S. anthem at Blue Jays home opener

TORONTO – Some Blue Jays fans booed the United States’ national anthem at Toronto’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
There were scattered but audible boos from the sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre as the “The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung by the 40-person ensemble from the local stage production of “the Lion King.”
Those jeers turned to cheers and singing as the crowd joined in with the musical’s cast for “O Canada” as members of the Canadian armed forces unfurled a giant Canadian flag in the outfield.
Fans at hockey, basketball and pro wrestling events in Canada have been booing the U.S. anthem in response to American President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs and repeated suggestions that Canada should join the U.S. as its “51st state.”
Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was on the Blue Jays’ World Series-winning team in 1993, was honoured with a moment of silence before the national anthems.
A message was played over the ballpark’s public address system encouraging fans to be respectful as baseball has historically been a refuge from political turmoil before the anthems began.
It’s not the first time fans at Rogers Centre have booed the U.S. anthem.
There were loud jeers when the downtown ballpark hosted “Elimination Chamber,” a premium live event promoted by World Wrestling Entertainment on March 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.
