SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Fans boo U.S. anthem at Blue Jays home opener

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Some Blue Jays fans booed the United States’ national anthem at Toronto’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

There were scattered but audible boos from the sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre as the “The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung by the 40-person ensemble from the local stage production of “the Lion King.”

Those jeers turned to cheers and singing as the crowd joined in with the musical’s cast for “O Canada” as members of the Canadian armed forces unfurled a giant Canadian flag in the outfield.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays ready to kick off new season'
Blue Jays ready to kick off new season
Story continues below advertisement

Fans at hockey, basketball and pro wrestling events in Canada have been booing the U.S. anthem in response to American President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs and repeated suggestions that Canada should join the U.S. as its “51st state.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was on the Blue Jays’ World Series-winning team in 1993, was honoured with a moment of silence before the national anthems.

A message was played over the ballpark’s public address system encouraging fans to be respectful as baseball has historically been a refuge from political turmoil before the anthems began.

Trending Now

It’s not the first time fans at Rogers Centre have booed the U.S. anthem.

There were loud jeers when the downtown ballpark hosted “Elimination Chamber,” a premium live event promoted by World Wrestling Entertainment on March 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices