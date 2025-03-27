SHA issues measles exposure warning in Saskatoon and North Battleford

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about potential measles exposure in Saskatoon and North Battleford.

The exposure risk was determined due to the third confirmed case of measles in Saskatchewan this year.

The SHA says anyone who has been to any of the below locations during any of the listed dates or times should monitor themselves closely for measles symptoms.

North Battleford:

River Valley Eye Care: Thursday, March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gold Eagle Casino: Saturday, March 22 from midnight to 3:30 a.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart in Frontier Mall: Sunday, March 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tim Hortons by Frontier Mall: Sunday, March 23 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Splish Splash Auto and Pet Wash: Sunday, March 23 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Battleford Union Hospital – Emergency Department:

Sunday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 24 from 2 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Saskatoon:

Smiley’s Buffet and Catering (702 Circle Dr.): Friday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Queen Nails & Spa Confederation Mall (300 Confederation Dr. #46): Friday, March 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Play Toon Indoor Playground (331 60th St.): Saturday, March 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop (831 51st St. Unit 70): Saturday, March 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tim Hortons (709 Circle Dr. E.): Saturday, March 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Value Village (2115 Faithful Ave.): Saturday, March 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

HomeSense (3047 Clarence Ave. S.): Saturday, March 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, red eyes, runny nose, fatigue, irritability, and small white spots or a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads downwards on the body.

“We know that measles is one of the most contagious diseases,” SHA medical health officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu said.

It spreads through breathing contaminated air or touching a contaminated surface. The virus can live up to two hours in the air or on surfaces.

Measles is contagious from four days before a rash appears until four days after a rash develops.

During the contagious period, total isolation is required to avoid further spread.

The SHA says measles can be prevented with vaccination and the measles vaccine is almost 100 per cent effective after two doses.

Nsungu says these cases of measles are “mainly due to the declining news of the vaccination rates as well as to international travel.”

The health authority asks that if you have been at any of the potential exposure locations and start to experience symptoms, call a public health office before going in person to the ER or doctor due to the highly contagious nature of measles.

The SHA adds that anyone who has potentially been exposed may be eligible for preventive treatment for up to six days after exposure.

If you were at any of the locations listed during the dates and times noted above, are born after 1970 and have not received two doses of measles vaccine, you are asked to attend a drop-in clinic at Merlis Belscher Place in Saskatoon on Thursday or Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. or call the public health office in North Battleford for assessment and to make an appointment at (306) 446-8635.