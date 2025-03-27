Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former deputy chief alleges head of Lethbridge police broke COVID rules in 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh speaks during a news conference in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh speaks during a news conference in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. David Rossiter/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lethbridge’s police oversight board is looking into a complaint that the city’s police chief broke public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former Lethbridge deputy chief alleges that Lethbridge Police Service Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh engaged in discreditable conduct by taking a chaplain out for lunch in March 2021.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After receiving advice from a provincial review board, the Lethbridge Police Commission has scheduled a hearing next month to look into three allegations.

It’s alleged that Mehdizadeh violated public health orders, denied he’d done anything wrong and held other officers accountable for breaking pandemic rules after supposedly breaking them himself.

Trending Now

A previous investigation by Edmonton police found 10 of 16 allegations were made too late or didn’t have standing.

Lethbridge police say the remaining allegations were found to be “frivolous and vexatious.”

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices