Alberta changes reservist leave rules to allow for Kananaskis G7 summit deployment

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has implemented temporary measures to allow military reservists to deploy as part of June’s G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis Country.

Canada will host leaders from the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as the European Union at the meeting scheduled from June 15 to 17.

Alberta Jobs Minister Matt Jones says the government is providing a job-protected leave so reserve members can keep their civilian jobs while taking part in G7. The regulation takes effect March 31 and expires on August 31.

He said the move was motivated by requests from reservists as well as Alberta military liaison and Cypress-Medicine Hat legislature member Justin Wright.

“They brought to my attention that reservists would not be covered under reservist leave to participate in that event and so we made a regulatory change to enable them to serve in this capacity,” Jones said Thursday at a news conference in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones said the reservists will “support the operations and activities” related to the summit.

2:04 Alberta Police agencies prepare for monumental G7 security in Kananaskis

Wright said the move clears the way for those reservists who want to take part in G7.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This provides our province’s reservists with a rare opportunity to serve during a significant world event that has not been held in Alberta since 2002,” he said.

The Canadian Armed Forces confirms 80 Alberta reservists have signed up and are going through work-up training to provide support. Reservists from B.C., Saskatchewan and Manitoba are also expected to take part.

Jones said he’s not involved in the planning for the international event, but more help may be coming.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are large, complex events and I’m sure there will be other changes that are required to facilitate a smooth event and the Alberta government will do that,” he said.

Restrictions were already announced for Kananaskis months ago.

2:18 Several areas of Kananaskis will be off limits during G7 summit

Summit venues in Kananaskis will be locked down from June 10 to 18, with entry restricted to authorized personnel, residents and businesses, while some trails, day-use areas and local businesses will be closed.

The Integrated Safety and Security Group, which is co-ordinating security, is led by the RCMP and includes the Alberta Sheriffs, Alberta conservation officers, the Canadian Armed Forces and Calgary police.

Temporary airspace restrictions will also be in place and there will be increased patrols and a police presence in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The group said, “in recognition of the right to peaceful protest,” there will be designated demonstration zones established to provide a safe location for individuals and groups to express their views.