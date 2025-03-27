RCMP arrest suspected driver in fatal Manitoba highway rollover

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in eastern Manitoba say they’ve arrested a man they suspect was the driver in a fatal rollover on Highway 12.

Officers spotted a vehicle in the ditch while driving down the highway Wednesday morning. They learned from a passerby that someone had been trying to help remove another person from the vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

The vehicle’s passenger, 27, was still in the car and was rushed to hospital via STARS air ambulance, where he later died.

Police said the suspect, a 31-year-old from the RM of Tache, was tracked down a short distance away with the help of police dog services and a drone. He was arrested and taken into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any other information about the incident is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

