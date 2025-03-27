Trump’s auto tariffs weigh on Canada’s election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is back in Ottawa Thursday to deal with the fallout of new auto tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Carney said he was suspending his campaign plans for the day and would return to Ottawa to hold a meeting of the Canada-U.S. cabinet committee.

It’s unclear when Carney will be back on the road to continue campaigning.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to make stops today in Coquitlam and Surrey, B.C., while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to meet with union leaders and autoworkers in Windsor, Ont.

The tariffs announced by Trump on Wednesday are expected to weigh heavily over both campaigns, and it is not yet clear whether Carney, who retains caretaker authorities as the current prime minister, will respond to the auto tariffs.

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the United States next week but the deep integration of the North American industry is resulting in confusion about how those duties will affect the Canadian auto sector.

A fact sheet provided by the White House says automobiles imported under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade will only be tariffed on the value of content not made in the United States, and certain auto parts will likely see tariff delays.