The Greater Vancouver Food Bank wants your help to buy a permanent home

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is asking for your help to secure itself a permanent home.

The charity, which feeds more than 27,000 people including more than 8,000 children a year, doesn’t own a facility.

As a result, it’s been forced to move locations seven times just since 2020.

That’s disrupted services, made things harder for clients and cost money the charity says would be better spent feeding people in need.

Now, the food bank has the opportunity to buy the building it currently occupies on Lougheed Highway near Rupert Street, and is appealing for help to make it happen.

“It will lessen the costs that we have for running the operation, obviously, when we don’t have to pay a lease on a monthly basis,” said CEO David Long.

“It will also mean that I as the CEO can focus on the future of where we’re going to go with the food bank, what we’re going to do with the food bank, rather than worrying about where this next lease or this next space is going to be.”

The building the food bank wants to secure is just 300 metres from the Rupert SkyTrain, and features office space that could be used for wrap-around service partners.

It’s already equipped with refrigeration and freezer space, and would allow all of the charity’s departments to work together under the same roof.

The charity has already lined up major donors to cover much of the $15 million cost of the purchase and is now hoping smaller donors can get it over the finish line, with a goal of $2.5 million in public donations.

You can find out more on how to support the Greater Vancouver Food Bank or donate to the campaign at its website.