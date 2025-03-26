City of Edmonton lights prescribed burn as part of fire prevention efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton firefighters spent Wednesday morning lighting a fire, instead of putting one out.

The Northeast River Valley Park was closed by Edmonton Fire Rescue for a prescribed burn, meant to clear grass and weeds in the park.

The preventative fire is a recent addition to the city’s fire protection plan.

“We’re seeing more and more fires around so we just want to use different techniques to prepare different areas and mitigate the risk and hazards that are out there on the landscapes we have,” said Darren Grove, the acting general manager for the city’s open space operations.

2:01 Looking ahead to Alberta’s wildfire season

The most critical landscape might be the city’s river valley.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have seen a couple fires over the years in the valley,” said Chris Szydlowski, who owns River Valley Adventure Co.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In April 2023, one of those fires even damaged a downtown hotel, not far from Szydlowski’s business.

The business is right in the river valley and offers tours of the area.

Szydlowski says a fire prevention plan is essential, to protect the green space where he makes his living.

1:53 City of Edmonton adding ‘proactive’ measures to lower wildfire risk

“It’s critical for us,” Szydlowski said. “The river valley is the heart of our city and it’s really important that it’s well-preserved and activated at the same time.”

Grove says eyes are already on it.

The city tracks conditions throughout the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been doing some reduction of fuel loads in some areas, but also working to manage and monitor areas, keeping an eye on moisture levels,” Grove said.