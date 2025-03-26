Menu

Fire

City of Edmonton lights prescribed burn as part of fire prevention efforts

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 8:45 pm
1 min read
City of Edmonton sparks prescribed burn as part of wildfire mitigation efforts
Edmonton firefighters are taking a different approach to fire safety, lighting a fire instead of putting them out. Crews lit a prescribed burn in a city park. As Erik Bay explains, it’s a new step the city is including in its wildfire prevention plans.
Edmonton firefighters spent Wednesday morning lighting a fire, instead of putting one out.

The Northeast River Valley Park was closed by Edmonton Fire Rescue for a prescribed burn, meant to clear grass and weeds in the park.

The preventative fire is a recent addition to the city’s fire protection plan.

“We’re seeing more and more fires around so we just want to use different techniques to prepare different areas and mitigate the risk and hazards that are out there on the landscapes we have,” said Darren Grove, the acting general manager for the city’s open space operations.

Looking ahead to Alberta’s wildfire season

The most critical landscape might be the city’s river valley.

“We have seen a couple fires over the years in the valley,” said Chris Szydlowski, who owns River Valley Adventure Co.

In April 2023, one of those fires even damaged a downtown hotel, not far from Szydlowski’s business.

The business is right in the river valley and offers tours of the area.

Szydlowski says a fire prevention plan is essential, to protect the green space where he makes his living.

City of Edmonton adding ‘proactive’ measures to lower wildfire risk

“It’s critical for us,” Szydlowski said. “The river valley is the heart of our city and it’s really important that it’s well-preserved and activated at the same time.”

Grove says eyes are already on it.

The city tracks conditions throughout the city.

“We’ve been doing some reduction of fuel loads in some areas, but also working to manage and monitor areas, keeping an eye on moisture levels,” Grove said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

