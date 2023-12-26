Crews respond to Boxing Day fire in Edmonton river valley

Edmonton firefighters were called to a fire in the river valley near a bridge on Saskatchewan Drive on Tuesday.
The call to an area near 10035 Saskatchewan Drive came in at 11:49 a.m., an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson told Global News. Crews arrived by 11:55 a.m.. The fire was under control at 12:02 p.m. and put out.
Several burnt items could be seen in and around the fire, including a bicycle and a propane tank.
No injuries were reported and fire investigators were called out.
More to come…
