Fire

Crews respond to Boxing Day fire in Edmonton river valley

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 3:20 pm
Fire in Edmonton river valley near 10035 Saskatchewan Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire in Edmonton river valley near 10035 Saskatchewan Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News
Edmonton firefighters were called to a fire in the river valley near a bridge on Saskatchewan Drive on Tuesday.

The call to an area near 10035 Saskatchewan Drive came in at 11:49 a.m., an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson told Global News. Crews arrived by 11:55 a.m.. The fire was under control at 12:02 p.m. and put out.

Several burnt items could be seen in and around the fire, including a bicycle and a propane tank.

A fire under the bridge on Saskatchewan Drive on Dec. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
A fire under the bridge on Saskatchewan Drive on Dec. 26, 2023. Global News

No injuries were reported and fire investigators were called out.

Fire in Edmonton river valley near 10035 Saskatchewan Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Fire in Edmonton river valley near 10035 Saskatchewan Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News

More to come…

