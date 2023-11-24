Edmonton police seek suspect after woman with stab wound found at scene of encampment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police officers are looking for a suspect after a woman was found with a stab wound at the scene of a fire at a northeast Edmonton homeless encampment on Friday.

In an email, police told Global News that officers were called to an assault and fire in the area of William Short Road, near Fort Road and Wayne Gretzky Drive, at about 1:20 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located an injured female who had sustained a stab wound and whose tent had been set on fire,” police said, adding that the suspect had already left the scene.

“The woman was treated on scene by paramedics. Police are actively seeking the whereabouts of the male suspect and continue to investigate.”

Police did not provide details about the suspect.

View image in full screen Police officers are looking for a suspect after a woman was found with a stab wound at the scene of a fire at a northeast Edmonton homeless encampment on Friday. Global News

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News one of its units was dispatched to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cause of this fire was determined to be deliberately set and damages are estimated at $500.”