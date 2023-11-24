Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police seek suspect after woman with stab wound found at scene of encampment fire

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 6:42 pm
Police officers are looking for a suspect after a woman was found with a stab wound at the scene of a fire at a northeast Edmonton homeless encampment on Friday. View image in full screen
Police officers are looking for a suspect after a woman was found with a stab wound at the scene of a fire at a northeast Edmonton homeless encampment on Friday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police officers are looking for a suspect after a woman was found with a stab wound at the scene of a fire at a northeast Edmonton homeless encampment on Friday.

In an email, police told Global News that officers were called to an assault and fire in the area of William Short Road, near Fort Road and Wayne Gretzky Drive, at about 1:20 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located an injured female who had sustained a stab wound and whose tent had been set on fire,” police said, adding that the suspect had already left the scene.

“The woman was treated on scene by paramedics. Police are actively seeking the whereabouts of the male suspect and continue to investigate.”

Police did not provide details about the suspect.

Police officers are looking for a suspect after a woman was found with a stab wound at the scene of a fire at a northeast Edmonton homeless encampment on Friday. View image in full screen
Police officers are looking for a suspect after a woman was found with a stab wound at the scene of a fire at a northeast Edmonton homeless encampment on Friday. Global News
Trending Now

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News one of its units was dispatched to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cause of this fire was determined to be deliberately set and damages are estimated at $500.”

Click to play video: '2 people found dead after weekend fires at Edmonton homeless encampments'
2 people found dead after weekend fires at Edmonton homeless encampments
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices