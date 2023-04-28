Fire crews called to blaze in Edmonton’s river valley

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews were called to Edmonton’s river valley just before 9 p.m. because of a fire near two Edmonton hotels and the Edmonton funicular Thursday Night.

It started near Grierson Hill and 100 street and flames could be seen from across the North Saskatchewan River and was declared under control at 10:15 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue told Global News six crews responded to the fire that started in the river valley and made it’s way up to the hotel terrace at Courtyard by Marriott Edmonton Downtown. There doesn’t appear to be any damage at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald located nearby.

The Marriott was evacuated because of smoke but everyone was allowed back in after the fire was under control.

A spokesperson for Edmonton fire said they couldn’t confirm how much damage was done to the terrace, or what started the fire.

