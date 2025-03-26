Menu

Thunder, downpours, chance of hail coming to southern B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2025 6:01 pm
1 min read
Taken in Kitsilano, Vancouver. Courtesy: Michael Sean O'Rafferty.
Taken in Kitsilano, Vancouver. Courtesy: Michael Sean O'Rafferty.
Large sections of southern B.C. have been warned to prepare for heavy rain, and possible thunderstorms and hail.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada says Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Fraser Valley could see strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h Wednesday.

The weather office says there’s a “very small” chance of large hail for areas near the U.S. border such as Langley Township, Aldergrove and Abbotsford.

Lightning storm rips through southern B.C.
It says after a brief break early Wednesday evening, a cold front will bring a widespread risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the south coast continuing into Thursday.

A similar advisory for the southwest Interior says conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms until Saturday thanks to a “persistent upper disturbance off coast.”

Environment Canada says the weather could cause pooling water on roads and a sudden reduction in visibility due to heavy rain.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

