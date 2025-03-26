Off duty OPP officer charged with assault in northern Ontario road rage case

An off-duty Ontario Provincial Police officer has been arrested and charged after a recent road rage incident in northern Ontario.
Provincial police say officers responded to an altercation between two motorists on March 17 in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.
They say a 54-year-old man from the city was charged with assault after an investigation.
Police say the accused man is a sergeant with 25 years of service in the OPP’s local detachment.
He was not on duty at the time of the incident.
The officer is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in the community of Haileybury on April 22.
