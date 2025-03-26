Menu

Crime

Off duty OPP officer charged with assault in northern Ontario road rage case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2025 2:38 pm
OPP View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on September 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
An off-duty Ontario Provincial Police officer has been arrested and charged after a recent road rage incident in northern Ontario.

Provincial police say officers responded to an altercation between two motorists on March 17 in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

They say a 54-year-old man from the city was charged with assault after an investigation.

Police say the accused man is a sergeant with 25 years of service in the OPP’s local detachment.

He was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The officer is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in the community of Haileybury on April 22.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

