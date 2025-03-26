Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Alberta NDP member Rod Loyola to run under federal Liberal banner in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Rod Loyola has served Edmonton-Ellerslie as Alberta NDP MLA since 2015. View image in full screen
Rod Loyola has served Edmonton-Ellerslie as Alberta NDP MLA since 2015. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A longtime Alberta NDP representative is now officially running under Mark Carney’s Liberal banner.

Rod Loyola says he’s running in the newly formed riding of Edmonton Gateway to fight in Ottawa for affordable housing, strong public services and “a just transition to a sustainable economy.”

He was in the middle of his third term in the provincial legislature when he resigned his seat this week.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Loyola will be squaring off against Conservative candidate Tim Uppal, who previously served as a cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

In Edmonton Mill Woods, Uppal was defeated by Liberal Amarjeet Sohi in 2015 but took the riding for the Conservatives with more than 50 per cent of the vote in 2019.

Uppal held the seat in the 2021 election with 38 per cent of the vote.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians prepare for new candidates, ridings in upcoming federal election'
Edmontonians prepare for new candidates, ridings in upcoming federal election
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices