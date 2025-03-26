Former Alberta NDP member Rod Loyola to run under federal Liberal banner in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A longtime Alberta NDP representative is now officially running under Mark Carney’s Liberal banner.

Rod Loyola says he’s running in the newly formed riding of Edmonton Gateway to fight in Ottawa for affordable housing, strong public services and “a just transition to a sustainable economy.”

He was in the middle of his third term in the provincial legislature when he resigned his seat this week.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Loyola will be squaring off against Conservative candidate Tim Uppal, who previously served as a cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

In Edmonton Mill Woods, Uppal was defeated by Liberal Amarjeet Sohi in 2015 but took the riding for the Conservatives with more than 50 per cent of the vote in 2019.

Uppal held the seat in the 2021 election with 38 per cent of the vote.

Story continues below advertisement