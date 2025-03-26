Abbotsford police investigate random sex assault in park

An Abbotsford, B.C., woman is recovering following a sex assault at Mill Lake Park on Monday evening.
Abbotsford police said that around 6:40 p.m., a woman was walking alone westbound on the path beside the lake between Ashley Way and Alta Avenue when an unknown man approached her.
Police said the man asked the woman to help him take a photo with his cellphone but during this encounter, the woman was assaulted.
She was shaken but not injured, police said.
The suspect is described as male and approximately five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, short
black hair,and a short black beard.
He appeared to be in his 30s and was wearing black pants, a black and white short rain jacket with white in the chest area and carrying a black umbrella.
The AbbyPD major crime unit is in the preliminary stages of the investigation, which suggests this was a random incident, police confirmed.
Anyone with information or who was in the park between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday is asked to contact the Abbotsford major crime unit at 604-859-5225.
