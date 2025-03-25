Saskatchewan government introduces bill to apply sales tax on vaping products

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation that would apply the provincial sales tax of six per cent to vaping products.

Finance Minister Jim Reiter says the tax aims to discourage the use of vapes, especially among young people who are at risk of negative long-term health effects.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says nicotine exposure harms brain development in youth and can lead to problems with learning, memory and mood.

The province anticipates the tax to generate $3 million in annual revenue.

A separate tax of 20 per cent already applies to vaping products in Saskatchewan, including e-cigarettes and cartridges.

Tobacco products are also taxed at separate rates in addition to the PST.