Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan government introduces bill to apply sales tax on vaping products

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation that would apply the provincial sales tax of six per cent to vaping products. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation that would apply the provincial sales tax of six per cent to vaping products. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini. GAC/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation that would apply the provincial sales tax of six per cent to vaping products.

Finance Minister Jim Reiter says the tax aims to discourage the use of vapes, especially among young people who are at risk of negative long-term health effects.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says nicotine exposure harms brain development in youth and can lead to problems with learning, memory and mood.

The province anticipates the tax to generate $3 million in annual revenue.

Trending Now

A separate tax of 20 per cent already applies to vaping products in Saskatchewan, including e-cigarettes and cartridges.

Tobacco products are also taxed at separate rates in addition to the PST.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices