China wants more trade with Canada, envoy says amid U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Beijing’s ambassador to Canada says China is interested in stepping up trade with Ottawa as the U.S. continues to pursue a global trade war.

Wang Di says Washington should not force Canada to choose between the U.S. and China because that would further destabilize the global economy.

This comes after Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed to reporters outside a cabinet meeting in Ottawa late on Wednesday that China executed four Canadians earlier this year over what Beijing says were “drug-related crimes.”

At a trade promotion event on Tuesday hosted by the Chinese embassy in Ottawa, Wang says China’s volume of trade with Canada is still increasing, despite the tense relations of recent years.

He also says China would be willing to consider a free-trade deal after talks on a possible agreement fell apart in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 How will China’s seafood tariff impact B.C.?

But he says that would only be possible if Canada withdraws various restrictions on Chinese trade – some of which Ottawa has implemented by citing national security.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While Beijing is Canada’s second-largest trading partner, Ottawa imposed a series of restrictions last fall on Chinese goods that triggered retaliatory tariffs last week on Canadian agricultural exports.

Those Canadian measures followed American restrictions on Chinese trade and Wang says he opposes “any country using China as a bargaining chip” in relations with other states.

“We believe that when one country is developing relations with another country, it should be beneficial and helpful to the relations of all countries among the international community, instead of sacrificing other countries’ interests,” Wang said through his embassy’s interpreter.

Last fall, the federal Liberals followed the U.S. in imposing 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electrical vehicles, citing the need to protect the North American auto market from unfair trade practices.

Story continues below advertisement

The government also enacted a 25 per cent tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, after accusing Beijing of “abysmal” environmental and labour standards.

Last Thursday, China retaliated with a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian canola and a 25 per cent levy on pork.