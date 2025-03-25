University of Calgary paleontologist part of discovery of new dinosaur with 30-cm claws

See more sharing options

A University of Calgary paleontologist is part of a discovery of a new species of dinosaur with 30-centimetre-long claws found in a Mongolian desert.

Darla Zelenitsky says the remains of the therizinosaur were found in the Gobi desert in 2012 during the construction of a water pipeline.

She says the species normally had three-fingered hands used to gather vegetation for food.

Zelenitsky says this specimen evolved to have only two claws and has been named Duonychus.

She says the Duonychus was an awkward-looking dinosaur because it walked upright, had long arms and weighed about 250 kilograms.

Zelenitsky says this is the only specimen that’s been found, but it’s believed to have existed in both Asia and North America.