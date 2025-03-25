Charges laid after machete attack in central Edmonton parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged in connection with an early morning machete attack in central Edmonton.

An Edmonton Police Service (EPS) spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to a restaurant parking lot in the area of 111 Avenue and 106 Street at about 4 a.m. on Monday.

“It was reported that three males were fighting and one of these males was striking a fourth male with a machete,” the spokesperson said in an email. “All four males were known to each other.”

The EPS said the three suspects left the scene in a car before police arrived but were later found by officers and arrested. The victim was taken to hospital with what police described as “serious injuries.”

Police said the three people arrested have all been charged with aggravated assault. Their names and ages were not disclosed.