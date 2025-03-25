Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Joyride in stolen vehicle leads to charges for Winnipeg teen, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 12:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'March 2025 sees sharp increase in Winnipeg youth crime'
March 2025 sees sharp increase in Winnipeg youth crime
RELATED: A wave of alarming incidents have taken place in Winnipeg this March, with a series of attacks, stolen vehicles, and even weapon possession charges all linked to different suspects aged 17 or younger. Hersh Singh reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg teen is facing charges after an incident involving a stolen vehicle Monday evening, police say.

Officers were called to a Kimberley Avenue parking lot around 6:45 p.m. with reports of an erratic driver. At the scene, police said they found a badly damaged, abandoned Kia Forte that had been reported stolen a week earlier from a home on Whitley Drive.

According to police, the stolen vehicle had been spotted driving erratically in the parking lot, screeching its tires and doing doughnuts, before the driver lost control and crashed into a pole, causing extensive damage.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Although the occupants of the stolen Kia had fled the scene, police — with the help of tactical support and K9 units — tracked three teenage boys to a hiding spot behind a Green Valley Bay home. A fourth teen was picked up nearby a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

Three of the suspects, a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, were released without charges, while the other 15-year-old faces charges of mischief over $5,000 and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Trending Now

He was released on an undertaking, police said.

Click to play video: 'Tips for spotting, reporting stolen vehicles'
Tips for spotting, reporting stolen vehicles
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices