Joyride in stolen vehicle leads to charges for Winnipeg teen, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg teen is facing charges after an incident involving a stolen vehicle Monday evening, police say.

Officers were called to a Kimberley Avenue parking lot around 6:45 p.m. with reports of an erratic driver. At the scene, police said they found a badly damaged, abandoned Kia Forte that had been reported stolen a week earlier from a home on Whitley Drive.

According to police, the stolen vehicle had been spotted driving erratically in the parking lot, screeching its tires and doing doughnuts, before the driver lost control and crashed into a pole, causing extensive damage.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Although the occupants of the stolen Kia had fled the scene, police — with the help of tactical support and K9 units — tracked three teenage boys to a hiding spot behind a Green Valley Bay home. A fourth teen was picked up nearby a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

Three of the suspects, a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds, were released without charges, while the other 15-year-old faces charges of mischief over $5,000 and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking, police said.