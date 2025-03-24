March 2025 sees sharp increase in Winnipeg youth crime

Send this page to someone via email

A wave of alarming incidents have taken place in Winnipeg this March, with a series of attacks, stolen vehicles, and even weapon possession charges all linked to different suspects aged 17 or younger.

The incidents included a recent one near Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street involving a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 15-year old. The trio assaulted a 23-year-old walking to work for a night shift in an attempt to mug her. All of them now face charges for robbery.

“Around Rossbrook House, we definitely see a rise in drug use. We hear the stories from our children in regard to some of the things they’ve experienced even walking to and from school,” says Patty Mainville of Rossbrook House, highlighting the growing vulnerability of young people in and around the community.

Multiple other incidents have taken place as well, including a stabbing of a 35-year year old by a 15-year-old male from Winnipeg.

These incidents underline some troubling numbers.

Manitoba holds the highest youth incarceration rate in Canada according to StatCan, with 9.16 per 10,000 young persons, translating to over 1,160 in correctional services in 2023.

Northwest Territories comes next with 8.76, Saskatchewan with 8.11 and Nunavut with 3.79.

These numbers significantly overshadow provinces like Alberta (1.65) and Ontario (2.44)

Newly sworn-in Winnipeg Police Chief Gene Bowers has pledged to address the issue. “Getting our officers back in the community. We’re going to reopen those station duty offices so that the public can come into the police station for better communication,” Bowers said.

He also said a new violent crime team will be put into place to “interrupt and reduce” these incidents.

Mainville says while more police presence should help, kids will need more to stay out of a life in crime.

“Those that are already involved in criminal activity, they utilize the younger ones,” she says. “So we need to create a safe space and create alternative activities to engage them and keep them off the streets.”