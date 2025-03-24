‘Choose wisely’: Candidates begin election campaign in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Now that the federal election has been called, Saskatchewan candidates are gearing up for the next month of campaigning and local leaders are making their priorities known.

Liberal candidate for Regina-Wascana, Jeff Walters, opened his campaign office Monday morning.

He hopes to take back the riding after losing it to Conservatives in 2019.

“You know polling (for the riding) really is a legitimate toss-up,” Walters said. “We have a shot here.”

Walters went on to reference the work Ralph Goodale did as a sitting cabinet minister for Saskatchewan. Goodale spent more than 45 years in and out of the House of Commons and was re-elected in every election from 1993 to 2015.

Goodale has been an outlier over the years, as the Conservatives have largely dominated recent federal elections across Saskatchewan.

Andrew Scheer, the Conservative candidate in Regina – Qu’Appelle is hoping he can hold on to his seat for another term.

A familiar face in Ottawa, the former Conservative leader said residents he’s spoken with want to see a big change.

“We’re very confident that voters in Saskatchewan want to put an end to this disastrous Liberal government and all the pain and hardships that its caused on people here in this province,” Scheer said.

“The feedback has been very good and I don’t believe that Canadians want Liberals for (another) four-year term.”

Up in the riding of Saskatoon West, NDP candidate Rachel Loewen Walker believes they have a shot at turning the seat orange as it was up until 2019.

“This seat is the most competitive riding for the NDP right now in Saskatchewan,” Loewen Walker said. “That is why I’ve been campaigning for a year. That is why we’ve been building momentum. Because there is a huge groundswell of support for the NDP in Saskatoon West.”

During Global News’ discussions with each of the three candidates, all said affordability and relations with the United States are top of mind.

Provincial leaders in Saskatchewan also outlined their priorities for the next government on Monday.

“During his time as prime minister, Justin Trudeau ignored many of the issues facing Saskatchewan people, and his government enacted laws and policies that hurt our province,” Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck wrote in a letter to Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Among the requests from Beck were scrapping the federal carbon tax, expanding pipelines, and signing a new child-care funding agreement to protect access to $10/day child care.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe did not speak to media Monday about the election call but did publish a statement on social media on Sunday.

“The federal election campaign is now on,” Moe said in a post on X. “Over the next 37 days, I hope every Canadian will have a close look at which party has the best plan for defending, strengthening and growing the economy in every part of Canada.

“’Team Canada’ can’t mean sacrificing one region’s economy to defend another,” Moe went on to say. “That may be a recipe for short-term political gain, but it will be a long-term disaster for Canada’s economy and the unity of our nation.

“This is an extremely important election. Choose wisely.”

Voters will have their choice on April 28.