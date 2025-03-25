Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax candidates prepare for longer-than-expected federal election campaign

By Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax riding candidates have extra weeks of campaigning'
Halifax riding candidates have extra weeks of campaigning
WATCH: Candidates in the riding for Halifax are preparing for one of the longest campaigns during this election. Having campaigned for three weeks for the Halifax by-election, they’re now taking advantage of the extra time as the country dives into a general election. Angela Capobianco reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

By voting day, candidates in the riding of Halifax will have campaigned for almost two months, the longest campaign in the 2025 federal election.

The candidates in the riding are making the most of the extra time by knocking on doors and canvassing across the city.

“I think it’s actually a good thing,” says Liberal candidate Shannon Miedema, “Being new into politics, I get to get to more doors, I get to meet more people, do more interviews, all of the things. Yeah, we’re ready and we’re excited for the campaign.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lisa Roberts, the NDP candidate for the riding, aims to use the time to convince Haligonians that the NDP is the party for the city.

“Here in Halifax, we have an extra-long campaign. That just means opportunities to have more conversations at people’s doors, to show up, you know, multiple times and we’re definitely doing that,” she says.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservative candidate for Halifax, Mark Boudreau, wasn’t available for an interview, but his campaign manager, Nathan Ferguson, wrote that the focus of his campaign is knocking on doors and connecting with as many residents as possible.

Trending Now

“Mark’s time as of now is fully committed to meeting people face to face and hearing directly from them,” he continued.

A federal byelection was called on March 2 for Halifax to fill a vacancy left after Liberal MP Andy Fillmore resigned from his position last September. Prime Minister Mark Carney called a general byelection on March 23, cancelling the byelection.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices