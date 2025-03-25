Halifax candidates prepare for longer-than-expected federal election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

By voting day, candidates in the riding of Halifax will have campaigned for almost two months, the longest campaign in the 2025 federal election.

The candidates in the riding are making the most of the extra time by knocking on doors and canvassing across the city.

“I think it’s actually a good thing,” says Liberal candidate Shannon Miedema, “Being new into politics, I get to get to more doors, I get to meet more people, do more interviews, all of the things. Yeah, we’re ready and we’re excited for the campaign.”

Lisa Roberts, the NDP candidate for the riding, aims to use the time to convince Haligonians that the NDP is the party for the city.

“Here in Halifax, we have an extra-long campaign. That just means opportunities to have more conversations at people’s doors, to show up, you know, multiple times and we’re definitely doing that,” she says.

The Conservative candidate for Halifax, Mark Boudreau, wasn’t available for an interview, but his campaign manager, Nathan Ferguson, wrote that the focus of his campaign is knocking on doors and connecting with as many residents as possible.

“Mark’s time as of now is fully committed to meeting people face to face and hearing directly from them,” he continued.

A federal byelection was called on March 2 for Halifax to fill a vacancy left after Liberal MP Andy Fillmore resigned from his position last September. Prime Minister Mark Carney called a general byelection on March 23, cancelling the byelection.

