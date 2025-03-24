Candidates hit the ground in B.C. on 1st full day of election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Monday was the first full day of Canada’s five-week federal election campaign, and while none of the leaders were in B.C., local candidates were quick to hit the streets.

“People need to vote, Canadians need to step up,” New Westminster-Burnaby-Mallardville NDP candidate Peter Julian said, as he and volunteers waved signs in the rain Monday morning.

British Columbia gained one additional riding this election, and with its 43 seats is again shaping up to be a battleground. In the 2021 federal election, the province broke three ways with the Liberals claiming 15 seats and the NDP and Conservatives claiming 13 each.

1:48 Federal party leaders unveil 1st promises as election campaigns get underway

But with the NDP struggling in the polls, UBC political scientist Max Cameron said the other two parties will be looking to make gains.

Story continues below advertisement

“British Columbia is important for both parties,” he said. “If you look at the electoral map, there is a lot of support for the Liberals and the NDP in Metro Vancouver and the Island, but as soon as you get out of the Lower Mainland into the interior of the province, it’s really an ocean of blue.”

With the snap election call the parties are also scrambling to flesh out their rosters in B.C., and some so-called star candidates have already been announced, while others who were rumoured to be seeking a nomination have pulled out.

1:29 Poilievre says Trump wants Liberal leadership for 1 reason: ‘They’ve handed him our economy’

Former Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson will run for the Liberals in Vancouver Fraserview-South Burnaby.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Retiring Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer, meanwhile, has now confirmed he will not run for the Conservatives.

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark also revealed Monday that she would not run after sources say she lobbied for a Liberal nomination in the Surrey area.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve received lots of encouragement and good wishes from Liberals and many other friends from across the country,” Clark wrote on social media.

“Many thanks to all of you, but I won’t be running as a candidate in this election. Good luck to all those who are running for office. Thank you for stepping up for Canada at a critical moment for us all.”

As the local scene continues to shake out, the federal leaders have been making their pitches.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney was in Gander, N.L., where Canadians welcomed dozens of flights after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and called the city a great representation of Canada.

“The important thing in a crisis is to know the difference between what you can change and what you can’t,” Carney said.

“We can’t change Donald Trump, and a person who worships Donald Trump like Pierre Poilievre will kneel before him, not stand up against him.”

2:50 Canada election 2025: NDP pledges to build 100k affordable homes using federal land

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was in Brampton, Ont., where he pledged a 15-per cent income tax cut if elected.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because we are cutting the lowest bracket, every single Canadian who pays income tax will pay less,” Poilievre said. “Modest income will pay less in overall terms and less in their shared income.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Montreal, making a housing pledge and calling out Alberta Premier Danielle Smith over an interview with Brietbart where she appeared to suggest she’d asked the Trump administration to pause tariffs because they were helping the Liberals.

“I think we should denounce it and call it out for being shameful, and really the focus should be doing everything we can to stop these tariffs,” he said.

The shadow of U.S. President Donald Trump and his tariff and annexation threats looms large over the campaign and turned what once appeared to be a sure Conservative blowout into a tight Liberal-Conservative race, according to recent polls.

1:04 Canada election 2025: Carney says he’s set up ethics screens for Brookfield, Stripes

Cameron said he expects the candidates to battle hard to show how they are the best candidates to protect Canada from tariffs and attract investment to ward off an economic shock.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is going to lead to discussion I think around projects, unlocking and starting projects quickly, and that could include things like pipelines which of course are highly controversial in British Columbia,” he said.

Back on the streets of New Westminster, NDP candidate Julian had one overriding message, all partisan politics aside: vote.

“We’re seeing that democratic right eroded in many countries, including in our American neighbours, so Canadians need to stand up, stand up for Canada,” he said.

“And the best way to stand up for Canada is voting on April 28.”